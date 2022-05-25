Erik ten Hag under pressure at Man United as board set expectation for 2022/23 season

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly under pressure to get the club back into the Champions League in his first season in charge.

The Dutch tactician is poised to take over at Old Trafford this summer after the departure of interim manager Ralf Rangnick, and it’s going to be a huge challenge for him to lift this struggling team.

There is an acceptance at Man Utd that the club is unlikely to be challenging for the title again straight away, but ESPN claim there will be pressure on Ten Hag to get this side back into the top four.

In truth, even this seems a big ask for Ten Hag, who will be up against two immense teams in Manchester City and Liverpool, while the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham could all be expected to improve between now and next season.

United have a mountain to climb to get back to the very top, but even the top four seems a pretty big ask unless Ten Hag can implement his ideas quickly and also get the signings to help him deliver on his vision.

Even Liverpool started slowly under Jurgen Klopp, finishing 8th in the table in the German tactician’s first season in charge.