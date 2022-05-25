After the signing of Erling Haaland, Manchester City’s forwards could be considering their future at the club.

Pep Guardiola has often opted for a wide player or a midfielder in a centre forward position, but the addition of Haaland will mean the Spanish manager now has an elite striker to replace Sergio Aguero.

One striker who is also set to join the club this summer is Julian Alvarez, who is also unlikely to receive much game time due to the arrival of Haaland. However, the Manchester City CEO has confirmed Alvarez will be staying at the club in the summer, rather than going out on loan, as seen in the tweet below.

Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano on Julián Álvarez: “We’ve had many offers from clubs to loan Julian Alvarez – but he is not going to leave”, tells @sunmartinb. ??? #MCFC “He will do pre-season with us and I think he will stay. Barcelona? No, Barça were not interested”. pic.twitter.com/ayfR137sXj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 25, 2022

Understandably, many clubs were interested in taking Alvarez on loan, as he’s an exceptional young talent. The Argentine forward has scored eight goals in eleven league games this season, and has been capped seven times by his country.

This new may cast further doubt over the future of Gabriel Jesus. With two new strikers coming in, the Brazilian may find himself further down the pecking order.