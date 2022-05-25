Manchester United have been given a boost in their reported bid to land Pau Torres.

The Red Devils have been linked with Torres for well over a year, but they are yet to make a move.

Tottenham made a move last summer and actually had a bid accepted, but Torres decided to stay at Villarreal to play for his hometown club in the Champions League.

But having done so, reaching the semi-finals this season, and also winning the Europa League last season, it’s expected Torres will move on this summer.

Torres’ release clause is somewhere in the region of €65million (£55.5million), but Villarreal could accept a little less than that figure to do right by their star defender.

The Yellow Submarine feel an obligation to make sure Torres gets his dream move after what he has done for the club.

And according to Carrusel, United are making a move for for the centre-back this summer, and they are hoping to strike a €50million (£42.7million) deal.

Not only that, but amid more interest from Tottenham, it’s claimed Torres prefers a move to Old Trafford this summer.

That could be a huge boost for Erik ten Hag.