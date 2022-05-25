Manchester United will be in dire need of midfield reinforcements this summer, with Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba looking set to leave.

Pogba is out of contract, and Matic has confirmed he will be leaving in the upcoming transfer window, via his Instagram page. Even without the departures of two midfielders, the current crop have struggled to find form this season, and Erik ten Hag could be looking to upgrade in this position.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside that Manchester United have been scouting Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in recent months, and a fresh report from Get Football News Italy has claimed the North West club have submitted a €55m offer.

However, the offer is believed to be significantly lower than Lazio’s demands, and a bid of €80m would be necessary to prise the Serbian away from the Italian club.

Milinkovic-Savic would offer a real presence in midfield, standing just under two metres tall. Although capable of playing in a deeper role, the 27-year-old is often deployed as a box-to-box midfielder due to the goal threat he possesses.

The Serbian has managed 48 league goals in 231 games for Lazio, a tally some strikers struggle to hit.