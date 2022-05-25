Arsenal are reportedly facing a slight threat from Wolves for the transfer of Sao Paulo wonderkid Marquinhos.

The 19-year-old has caught the eye in his native Brazil, and seems set for a big move in the near future, with The Athletic stating that Arsenal are closing in on the player, though Wolves have also tried hijacking the move.

Arsenal fans will hope this deal can still go through, as Marquinhos looks an exciting talent who could add something to Mikel Arteta’s squad for next season.

The Gunners have issues in attack, so Marquinhos looks like he could make an immediate impact in Arteta’s first-team, perhaps as a replacement for the struggling Nicolas Pepe.

Wolves could be another good stepping stone for a young player like Marquinhos, with the Molineux outfit often providing a good opportunity for talented young players to play regularly and develop.

Arsenal will surely also need to sign some experienced players too, however, following a disappointing season that saw their youthful side miss out on a place in the Champions League.