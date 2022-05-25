Mikel Arteta provides reassuring update on Arsenal star’s future

Mikel Arteta has given a positive update on William Saliba’s future after admitting the Frenchman ‘has to come back’ from his loan spell with Marseille.

Saliba signed for Arsenal in the summer of 2019 for £27m, however, since then, questions have been raised over the defender’s future as a Gunner after he failed to make a single league appearance before being shipped out on loan.

The centre-back has made a total of 51 appearances this season for Marseille, helping them to qualify for the Champions League in the process. It seems the youngster wishes to stay with the French club again next season.

Speaking recently, Saliba (as quoted by TalkSPORT), said: “I want to come back and play the Champions League. I have never played in it and I want to discover it here.”

MORE: “He’ll be absolutely delighted” – One Man United player tipped to bounce back because of Ten Hag arrival

However, it was reported by the Mirror that fellow defender Gabriel Maghaeles could potentially exit the Emirates and so Saliba may find himself back with the Gunnars next season and playing in the Europa League.

Speaking about the defender’s immediate future, Arteta, who spoke with RMC Sport said: “He has the experience to be competitive with us. We sent him to Marseille for his growth.

“William wanted to be regular starter as you know but now we want him back at Arsenal.”

Saliba has had a successful loan spell at Marseille where he was also awarded young player of the season.