Mohamed Salah has already given his verdict on Liverpool’s Champions League final opponents.

Liverpool saw their hopes of landing a quadruple slip away on Sunday when they fell just short in the Premier League title race.

Jurgen Klopp’s men still have the hope of completing a treble, however, having already won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

The Champions League is the missing piece, and the Reds face familiar opposition in the Paris final, with Real Madrid awaiting.

Liverpool lost to Real Madrid in the final back in 2018, and there was a key incident in that game which saw Salah taken off injury.

Many believe he was targeted by Sergio Ramos, who is known for his dark arts.

But while what is in the past – and in this case, it was a Real Madrid final win – should stay there, Salah has not forgotten, eyeing revenge this time around.

“I want to play Madrid,” the forward told BT Sport last week. “We lost in the final against them, so I want to play against them and hopefully win it from them as well.”

It will be interesting to see just what kind of performance Salah puts on with that extra motivation.