Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has announced that he expects to still be at the club next season, despite speculation over his future.

The Egypt international is approaching the final year of his contract, with no concrete updates about the possibility of him putting pen to paper on a new deal for some time.

However, Paul Joyce has now tweeted that Salah says he will still be at Liverpool next season “for sure”, which at least means he’ll be seeing out the rest of his current contract at Anfield, whilst perhaps hinting that an extension to the deal may also be on the cards…

Mo Salah: "I am staying next season for sure." — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) May 25, 2022

“I think, in my mind, I don’t want to focus on the contract at the moment – I don’t want to be selfish at all,” Salah said.

“I said about two months ago, it’s all about the team now and it’s a really important week for us.

“I can say that I’m just focusing on the team, I want to win the Champions League again, I want to see Hendo having the trophy again in his hands, and hopefully give it to me after!

“I’m just focussed with the team really, I don’t want to talk about the contract now because we have a long time, I’m staying next season for sure!

“That’s clear that I’ll be staying next season and then we’ll see after that.”

Salah has been a world class performer since joining Liverpool from Roma in 2017, winning the Premier League, Champions League and other major honours in his time on Merseyside.

LFC fans will be thrilled that their star player won’t be moving on this summer, and now all focus can be on him ending the season on a high with a big performance against Real Madrid in this weekend’s Champions League final.