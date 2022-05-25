“It’s far from ideal” – reporter says Tottenham man is leaving the club after fall-out with Conte

Tanguy Ndombele is surely leaving Tottenham this summer due to bad relations between him and manager Antonio Conte.

The Frenchman has been on loan back at former club Lyon, having struggled to establish himself in a surprisingly poor spell with Spurs.

Ndombele looked a hugely exciting young talent a few years ago, but now he faces an uncertain future ahead of this summer, according to journalist Peter O’Rourke.

“With him coming back and training on his own, it’s far from ideal,” O’Rourke told Give Me Sport.

“So, I think for everybody involved, they would like to get his future sorted, and then a move away from Tottenham is on the cards for Ndombele on a permanent basis.”

Tottenham will surely make changes in midfield this summer, so now they just have to ensure they can find a buyer for Ndombele, which could be a challenge.

