Newcastle fear fan favourite star might join Fulham

Matt Targett has been immense since joining Newcastle in January and has quickly become a fan favourite at St. James’ Park.

The left-back joined Eddie Howe’s side on loan from Aston Villa until the summer but according to the Northern Echo, the Magpies are understood to have agreed a clause in Targett’s loan deal that will enable them to complete a permanent deal for around £15m this summer.

However, the Tyneside club now fear that the 26-year-old could join newly-promoted Fulham with the full-back preferring to live down south where his family are still based.

Targett has played every game he has been available for Newcastle since making his debut against Everton in February and was an integral part of keeping the club in the Premier League.

It would be hard to see the left-back playing anywhere else next season due to how important he is to Eddie Howe and the love the Englishman gets from one of the most passionate fanbases in England. Apart from this, the Tyneside club is one of the most exciting places to be at present due to the new owners and why would he give that up for a newly promoted club.