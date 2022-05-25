Newcastle pull out of race for winger on transfer list of several Premier League clubs

Newcastle United are not prioritising the signing of Watford’s Ismaila Sarr this summer after the winger fell down their target list.

A recruitment source has told Football Insider that Sarr was on Newcastle’s list of targets, but the club’s recruitment team are set to move for other targets ahead of him.

The 24-year-old is expected to leave Watford this summer after being relegated to the Championship and the Hornets will demand at least €35million for his signature according to Jeunes Footeux as the Senegal international’s contract comes to an end in 2024.

This leaves the door open for Everton and Crystal Palace, who are looking to battle with Liverpool for the signature of Sarr reports Jeunes Footeux. The Toffees and Eagles have a good chance of signing the Senegal international if he is looking for regular first-team football, which will not happen at Liverpool with their forwards.

The 24-year-old notched five goals and two assists in 22 Premier League games this campaign but had his season blighted by injuries, which was a big blow to Watford’s hopes of staying up.

This could be a race to watch this summer, which has become easier for the remaining clubs now that Newcastle are gone.