Premier League clubs set to pounce on mass exodus at Valencia

This summer is set to be another tough one for Valencia and their fans as the La Liga side looks to sell players and bring in low-cost replacements.

According to Todofichajes, four of Valencia’s best players Goncalo Guedes, Carlos Soler, Maxi Gomez and Jose Gayá will depart this summer and Los Murciélagos hopes that this will add more than €70million in profit, which will help to clean up their accounts.

Valencia have been run badly under the ownership of Peter Lim and are miles away from where the club should be. Fans of the side held a massive protest during their last match of the season as they are fed up with watching this great club continue to suffer.

The mass exodus of players comes as good news to interested parties as they will be able to recruit cheaply. In Spain, Gaya has been long linked with a move to Barcelona to be the replacement for the ageing Jordi Alba reports SPORT, whilst the others have interest from England.

Guedes is a target for Wolves reports the Telegraph as the Portuguese player’s agent is Jorge Mendes, who has close ties to Molineux. Whilst Soler is being watched by Liverpool states the Express who ran a story on the links.

It’s a really sad situation Valencia finds themselves in but their pain is clearly the gain of other European clubs.