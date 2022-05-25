Premier League star rejects England call up as he considers switching allegiances

Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey has rejected a call up to the England U21 squad as he considers switching allegiances to Ghana.

Lamptey has represented England U21 on two occasions, but due to the array of talent in his position, he is yet to receive a call up to the senior squad.

According to The Sun, Lamptey rejected a call up to the recent England U21 squad after he was approached by Ghana to switch allegiances. Lamptey is yet to make a final decision but has chosen to take some time to consider a switch.

After Ghana qualified for the upcoming World Cup, there’s no doubt the Brighton right-back has a better chance of making the African side’s squad, rather than England.

The latest Gareth Southgate squad included five right-backs in Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker, James Justin, Kieran Trippier, and Reece James, so Lamptey is going to find it extremely difficult to squeeze into the setup.

England U21 manager Lee Carsley has had his say on the matter, as quoted by The Sun report.

“He’s asked to be left out of the squad for a bit of headspace. He’s not switched, it’s not cemented or anything like that,” said Carsley.

Although a switch hasn’t been confirmed, asking to be omitted from the latest squad could be a sign he is seriously considering making the move.