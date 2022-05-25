Leeds United could reportedly be set to lose star player Raphinha to La Liga giants Barcelona.

According to Sky Sports News the 25-year-old Leeds winger reportedly has an interest in joining Barcelona. It is also said that Barcelona are expected to formally declare their interest in the Brazilian attacker in the coming days.

Raphinha, has piqued interest from a number of clubs, including English Premier League club West Ham, who made multiple attempts to sign the Brazilian in the previous transfer windows, as reported by Sport.

Unfortunately, the sale of Raphinha could cause anguish amongst Leeds fans after the attacker managed to score 11 goals in 35 appearances for a struggling, almost-relegated Leeds side making him the club’s top goal-scorer this season.

However, Leeds’ vital 2-1 victory against Brentford in the last game of the season could have been crucial to the club’s chances of holding onto Raphinha, as it is reported that Raphinha has a £25million release clause (as per the Telegraph) in the event of relegation, meaning the Spanish giants will have to cough up if they wish to secure Raphinha, who is currently valued at £38 million (€45m).