Rio Ferdinand has picked out one Leeds United star for individual praise.

The Whites celebrated Premier League safety on Sunday after seeing off Brentford on the final day.

As it turned out, Jesse Marsch’s men only needed to draw, but they went one better to stay up in style.

Staying up is a monumental boost for Leeds, who have endured a very difficult second season back in the top-flight.

And much of the positive press they have received this term has surrounded star winger Raphinha, who is already being linked with a move away this summer.

But another key man has been Jack Harrison, who scored the winner at Brentford over the weekend.

Harrison has scored 10 and assisted two this season, netting just one less than the much-talked about Raphinha.

And following the winger’s impressive season, former Leeds defender Ferdinand has issued praise.

He said on his Vibe with Five podcast: “Leeds have done remarkably well to stay up. Harrison, by the way, who’s been a good player for them in the Premier League for the last two years, comes up with the goods late on in that game.

“Last-minute goal, brilliant.”