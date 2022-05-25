Rio Ferdinand singles out Leeds United star and it’s not Raphinha

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Rio Ferdinand has picked out one Leeds United star for individual praise.

The Whites celebrated Premier League safety on Sunday after seeing off Brentford on the final day.

As it turned out, Jesse Marsch’s men only needed to draw, but they went one better to stay up in style.

Staying up is a monumental boost for Leeds, who have endured a very difficult second season back in the top-flight.

And much of the positive press they have received this term has surrounded star winger Raphinha, who is already being linked with a move away this summer.

More Stories / Latest News
Free agent has Man Utd & Chelsea transfer offers, club face frantic fight to keep him
Leeds United star Raphinha makes decision amid Barcelona transfer interest
Arsenal closing in on winger transfer but PL club have also expressed an interest

But another key man has been Jack Harrison, who scored the winner at Brentford over the weekend.

Harrison has scored 10 and assisted two this season, netting just one less than the much-talked about Raphinha.

And following the winger’s impressive season, former Leeds defender Ferdinand has issued praise.

MORE: Raphinha tells Leeds United he wants out amid exit links

He said on his Vibe with Five podcast: “Leeds have done remarkably well to stay up. Harrison, by the way, who’s been a good player for them in the Premier League for the last two years, comes up with the goods late on in that game.

“Last-minute goal, brilliant.”

More Stories Jack Harrison leeds united Rio Ferdinand

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.