Sources predict Maguire could have bleak future ahead under management of Erik ten Hag

A new era is set to start at Manchester United next season under the management of Erik ten Hag and sources predict a bleak future could be on the horizon for Harry Maguire.

The former Ajax coach is walking into a mess in Manchester, with sources describing the atmosphere in the dressing room as “toxic” during the second half of the season with cliques forming and mistrust brewing among the players reports ESPN.

One of the topics that caused tension was said to be Maguire’s role as captain, a job many Man United fans feel the Englishman shouldn’t have.

According to ESPN, the squad was split over whether Maguire should continue with the armband at one point in the season. David De Gea, Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo are among the candidates to take over if there is a change next season and that will be one of many decisions Ten Hag will have to make.

To make life tougher for Maguire, sources have also told ESPN that the centre-back, a regular since arriving from Leicester City in 2019, is not even guaranteed to start under the new boss because of his lack of pace and Ten Hag’s tendency to play with a high defensive line.

Reports have linked Man United to a more Ten Hag styled player in Villarreal’s Pau Torres, who is a left-footed left-sided centre-back. The agents of Spaniard are said to be travelling to Manchester this week to negotiate a contract with United – providing an agreement can be struck with Villarreal over a fee – reports Villarreal’s local newspaper Deportes de Periodico Mediterraneo.

This means Maguire could spend the season in a rotation role or could be sold to raise funds for other transfers. This would be good news for Man United fans, who showed on numerous occasions this season that they have lost patience with the 29-year-old, but many would also like to see the Englishman reach his best form under the new coach.