Spurs striker considering new contract following major transfer U-turn

Despite previously coming close to leaving the club, Tottenham Hotspur star striker Harry Kane could be set to sign a new contract.

That’s according to a recent report from Football London, who claims the England international, now under the guidance of Italian manager Antonio Conte, is happy with life in North London and feels the Lilywhites are moving in the right direction to win major silverware.

Last summer saw Kane, 29, come close to departing the club he has spent his entire professional with.

It was rumoured, at the time, that Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City was gunning for his signature, with the striker believed to be keen for a move to materialise.

Speaking to TalkSPORT last year about last summer’s saga, the 29-year-old confirmed his ‘conscience is clear’ – suggesting he does not have any regrets about what was a turbulent period in the striker’s career.

“I was quite calm with the situation,” the prolific forward said.

“But when you’re in it and you know the truth, then your conscience is clear.

“My whole career I’ve had ups and downs from when I’m young to where I am, that’s just part and parcel of it.

“I know there was a lot of noise surrounding me but I was quite calm. I knew what the situation was between me and the club and that’s the way it’ll stay…”

Harry Kane to stay with Spurs?

Following what has been a decent campaign for the Londoners, who managed to finish fourth, something that looked incredibly unlikely earlier in the season, should chairman Daniel Levy invest heavily into the squad, it is expected that Conte will continue the project he joined just over six months ago with Kane also remaining at the helm.

The England international has a deal that runs for another two years, but is now more open than ever about the prospect of extending his stay beyond 2024.