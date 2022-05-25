Arsenal may reportedly be closing in on a new contract for Eddie Nketiah, with suitors such as West Ham and Crystal Palace believing he is now increasingly likely to stay at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners were facing something of a crisis up front going into the summer, with the club suffering since the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, while both Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette are close to becoming free agents.

However, it now seems Arsenal may be making progress on keeping Nketiah, having made him their final offer of a new contract, according to the Daily Mail.

The England Under-21 international had been attracting interest from West Ham and Crystal Palace, but it now seems these clubs feel he’s more likely to stay where he is.

This is a blow for the Hammers in particular, with David Moyes short of quality options up front for some time now.

This has led to Moyes being overly reliant on Michail Antonio, and the signing of Nketiah on a free could have been great business for the club.

Still, the 22-year-old has enjoyed more playing of late, so that might’ve persuaded him to stick it out at Arsenal for a bit longer.