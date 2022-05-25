Tottenham recently received a boost in their financial situation, due to their owners agreeing to invest £150m to back Antonio Conte this summer.

This news was officially confirmed via Tottenham’s Twitter account on Tuesday, meaning the North London club could be set for a busy transfer window in the summer.

Conte could be looking to bolster his midfield line this summer, and according to The Times, Tottenham have renewed their interest in Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, who they tried to sign in January.

The 25-year-old has one year left on his current contract and is expected to cost in the region of £30m.

Brighton may be forced to sell this summer to avoid him leaving on a free transfer next year. Aston Villa are also interested in the midfielder, but after the recent signing of Boubacar Kamara, they may turn their attention to other positions to target.

Conte has a lack of quality squad depth in midfield at Tottenham, with Harry Winks struggling this season and Oliver Skipp still only a young prospect.

After qualifying for the Champions League, strength in depth is going to be vital, and Bissouma has the ability to rival Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur for a place in the starting eleven.