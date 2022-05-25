Two Chelsea board members are set to pocket huge amounts from their role in the club’s takeover.

The Blues are now on their way to having a new owner after a stressful few months in the wake of sanctions placed on Roman Abramovich.

The UK government sanctioned Abramovich due to links with Russian president Vladimir Putin amid Russia’s attempted invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich put the club up for sale as a result, and we now know US billionaire Todd Boehly and his partners will be the next owners of Chelsea.

The sale was finally approved by the UK government on Wednesday, with Westminster wanting to make sure Abramovich does not receive funds from the sale.

According to the Daily Mail, the sale will total as much as £4.25billion, and two board members will take big money from the sale.

Director Marina Granovskaia and chairman Bruce Buck will both get paid big money for helping to push the sale through.

Granovskaia is set to receive £20million, while Buck will receive as much as £30million, according to The Times.

The fees are said to come from the sale directly, but also for ‘management services’.

in the meantime, there are reports both chiefs could stay on as part of the new ownership, but nothing has been confirmed just yet.