Video: Camera catches Tammy Abraham winking whilst feigning injury

Roma
Roma’s Tammy Abraham was caught winking on camera whilst laying on the ground feigning an injury.

Towards the end of the game, Abraham went down holding his shin whilst his Roma side were winning in the Europa Conference League final.

The England international appeared to wink toward either his teammates or coaching staff as if to indicate he was wasting time.

Pictures below from Bein Sports.

The tactic appeared to work for Roma, who went on to lift the trophy after winning the game by a single goal.

