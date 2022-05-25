Jose Mourinho’s Roma defeated Feyenoord in the Europe Conference League final on Tuesday night.

Following the victory, Mourinho took part in a press conference to discuss the win with the media. His Roma players had another idea and proceeded to burst into the media room, soaking Mourinho with alcohol whilst celebrating.

The Portuguese manager saw the funny side, grinning from ear to ear.

Pictures below from BT Sport.

The moment José Mourinho's post-match press conference was interrupted so the celebrations could continue ??#UECLfinal pic.twitter.com/7012pAinFj — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 25, 2022

The victory meant Mourinho has now won every single European competition available, after the recent introduction of the UEFA Conference League.