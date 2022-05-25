Video: Jurgen Klopp humbly credits coaching staff after winning Premier League Manager of the Season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was crowned Premier League Manager of the Season last night after an incredible campaign with the Reds.

The German helped Liverpool take the title race down to the wire, racking up 92 points and finishing runners-up to Premier League champions Manchester City by a single point, as they went closer to winning the Quadruple than any other English side in history.

Klopp pipped Man City’s title winner Pep Guardiola, Brentford’s Thomas Frank, Newcastle’s Eddie Howe and Crystal Palace’s Patrick Vieira to the award and it is the Liverpool manager’s second time claiming the prize.

After picking up the award, Klopp credited his coaching staff in his speech stating: “It was a bit nervy, it wasn’t the best outcome for us, but we are already over it. And when you win a prize like this you are either a genius, or you have the best coaching staff in the world – I am here with four of my coaching staff, and they know how much I appreciate them.”

This was a nice touch from Klopp, who is one of many managers that understand the importance of his staff, and the key role they play in a winning team.