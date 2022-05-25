Brighton defender Marc Cucurella has confirmed he would find it difficult to turn down a move to Manchester City.

Cucurella has been linked with a move to Manchester City in recent weeks (via the Daily Mail), after an impressive breakthrough season in the Premier League.

When questioned on the reported interest from the Premier League champions, Cucurella has admitted it would be difficult to reject a move, as seen in the video below.

? Cucurella sobre el interés del @ManCity: "Si surge la oportunidad hay que aprovecharla. Hay equipos a los que no se les puede decir que no" Así lo ha contado en @JijantesFC #mercato pic.twitter.com/6sXIJQCJ2Q — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) May 25, 2022

Translated into English, the Spanish defender said: “If the opportunity arises, you have to take advantage of it. There are teams that you can’t say no to.”

After Cucurella’s comments, it will be interesting to see if Manchester City make a move this summer.