Sadio Mane will have left Liverpool fans a little puzzled with his response to a question about his future at the Merseyside club.

Mane has just one year to run on his current Liverpool deal, and it seems he hasn’t been too keen to give much away about his plans.

“I’m going to answer after the Champions League,” he said when asked about his situation.

? “I’m going to answer after the Champions League.” Sadio Mané responds to being asked about his future at Liverpool. ? pic.twitter.com/YWx3WA4pfq — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 25, 2022

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports News

The 30-year-old Senegalese, star striker has had fans scratching their heads after he refused to answer the question made by a Sky Sports reporter.

Both the fans and the club will be desperate to see Mane commit to a new deal after he managed 23 goals and 5 assists this season, whilst generally being a key player for Liverpool since he joined the club from Southampton in 2016.