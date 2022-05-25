West Ham close to agreeing deal for much needed central defender

West Ham are continuing to hold talks with Rennes over a deal for central defender Nayef Aguerd and are close to agreeing on a fee.

The Hammers are keen to strengthen their backline after a number of injury problems affected their 2021/22 campaign, and 26-year-old Aguerd, who is a left-sided centre-back, has been identified as a primary target reports 90min.

The Moroccan joined Rennes in 2020 and has gone on to play 60 times for the Frech club in Ligue 1 and now looks set to make a move to the Premier League as the next chapter in his career begins.

Aguerd is a left-footed centre-back, who is 6ft3 in stature. The Moroccan is a very modern defender in the sense that he is a good passer with impressive vision and range. The 26-year-old can also carry the ball up the field himself, similar to players such as Antonio Rudiger or Joel Matip, which is an important skill to possess these days.

Defensively, the centre-back is comfortable holding a line and has impressive strength and aggression to play in the Premier League. Aguerd would be a good addition to David Moyes’ side and the Scot will be happy to not have to overly rely on Craig Dawson and Kurt Zouma next season, just like this campaign.