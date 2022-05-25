Wolves have made an approach for Manchester United transfer target Joao Palhinha.

Palhinha, 26, is a towering defensive midfielder who has cemented himself as a first-team player at Sporting Lisbon, after being sent out on loan on multiple occasions. Manchester United were reportedly leading the race to sign Palhinha, according to the Daily Mirror, but it appears Wolves have made an approach to sign the midfielder.

According to Mike McGrath, Wolves are in talks with Sporting over a move for Palhinha, as seen in the tweet below.

#Wolves have made an approach for #SportingCP midfielder João Palhinha, 26, with talks/negotiations over fee for move to the Premier League for the Portugal international — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) May 25, 2022

Ruben Neves is likely to leave the club this summer and recently dropped a hint to confirm the speculation, via Birmingham Mail.

The Portuguese midfielder will of course need replacing, and Palhinha could be the man to follow in the footsteps of his international colleague. Palhinha actually made his Portugal debut coming on as a substitute, replacing Neves, and the story could come full circle.

Joao Moutinho, another Portuguese midfielder, is reaching the latter stages of his career, so if Neves does eventually stay at Wolves, then midfield reinforcements are still necessary.

Although Manchester United usually have the power to attract the majority of the players in the world, they may find it more difficult this summer due to their failings in the league this season.