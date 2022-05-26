Juventus striker Alvaro Morata is reportedly very close to signing for Arsenal this summer.

The Spain international is described as being very close to a surprise move to Arsenal, according to Sport, citing non-specific sources in England, with a deal expected to cost around £25million.

Morata has won the Champions League twice in his career, and has often looked a decent player in spells with Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Juventus, where he’s been on loan.

Still, it seems a bit surprising that Arsenal are suddenly closing in on a deal for Morata, as they’ve mostly been strongly linked with Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus by the Evening Standard and others.

Morata has also not exactly impressed in a previous spell in the Premier League, having flopped in his time with Chelsea.

Most Arsenal fans would surely agree that Jesus would be a better option, or someone like Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, who’s been linked with the club by Goal.