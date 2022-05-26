Juventus striker Alvaro Morata is reportedly very close to signing for Arsenal this summer.
The Spain international is described as being very close to a surprise move to Arsenal, according to Sport, citing non-specific sources in England, with a deal expected to cost around £25million.
Morata has won the Champions League twice in his career, and has often looked a decent player in spells with Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Juventus, where he’s been on loan.
Still, it seems a bit surprising that Arsenal are suddenly closing in on a deal for Morata, as they’ve mostly been strongly linked with Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus by the Evening Standard and others.
Morata has also not exactly impressed in a previous spell in the Premier League, having flopped in his time with Chelsea.
Most Arsenal fans would surely agree that Jesus would be a better option, or someone like Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, who’s been linked with the club by Goal.
No way Hosay! Nketia,Jesus and recharlson will do nicely! With Tielmans in midfield and saliba defence also quality additions😎👍
proven bot up to prem hustle+bustle.
more concerning is the thought that the permafrown that is Richarlison might join or sadly DCL Crock