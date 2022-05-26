Arsenal have been dealt a major blow in their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick.

Schick has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in recent months (via 90min), as they look to improve their strike force. Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette have struggled in front of goal this season, and there’s no doubt Mikel Arteta needs a new forward to take them to the next level.

However, after pursuing Schick, Arsenal may have to look elsewhere, as the Leverkusen striker has officially signed a new deal in Germany, as seen in the tweet below.

A striker has to be the priority for Arsenal this summer.

Schick has signed a new deal at Leverkusen keeping him at the club until 2027. The Czech striker has enjoyed his best-ever season in front of goal, scoring 24 times in 27 league games.

Nketiah and Lacazette only managed nine league goals between them, so it’s no surprise to see Arteta targeting strikers this summer. Due to his stature, Schick could have been the perfect man to lead the Arsenal line, offering a link between the midfield and the attack as well as getting into the box and scoring goals.