Arsenal have enquired about Inter Milan defender Federico Dimarco, as they look to find a left-back to rival Kieran Tierney.

Tierney has shown signs of being an excellent defender since joining Arsenal, but his injury record is a bit of a worry for Mikel Arteta. The Scottish defender only managed 22 starts in the Premier League this season, so Arteta could be looking to bring in some adequate cover at left-back.

According to Tutto Mercato Web, Arsenal have enquired about Dimarco, who became a regular in the Inter Milan team after being sent out on loan multiple times.

Nuno Tavares has struggled when deputising for Tierney in his absence, leaving Arteta opting for Granit Xhaka and Bukayo Saka at times at left-back.

With European football approaching next season, increased squad depth could be vital due to the congested fixture list, so signing a left-back who can act as cover for Tierney would be a smart idea.

Dimarco’s deal at Inter expires in 2026, but the Italian club would reportedly accept an offer in the region of €25m.