Arsenal striker has already decided on next move

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has already agreed to join Lyon this summer.

The 30-year-old’s contract expires with the Gunners at the end of the season and it has been speculated for many weeks now that the Frenchman will depart the North London club.

According to Todofichajes, Lacazette’s next destination will be Lyon, the club the striker joined Arsenal from back in 2017. The Frenchman has opted for a return to his birthplace and where he played for 14 years since joining the Ligue 1 side’s youth set-up back in 2003.

Lyon’s CEO, Jean-Michel Aulas, who has an excellent relationship with the Arsenal striker, has been key in getting this deal over the line and has personally been involved in the negotiations states Todofichajes.

In a world where footballers chase money and other materialistic pleasures, it is nice to see Lacazette take the more romantic approach and return to his hometown club. Lyon are not in any European competition next season after finishing eighth in Ligue 1 this season and therefore, the 30-year-old’s decision could only be a result of his love for the club.

The striker made 203 Ligue 1 appearances for Lyon before departing for North London and scored 100 goals during that time. The Frenchman will now continue his legacy with OL and try to help them get back to the top of France’s top division.