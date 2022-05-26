Barcelona are considering making a move for Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante, as Xavi Hernandez continues to raid the Premier League.

Kante’s contract at Chelsea is due to expire next year, so this summer is vital in deciding his future at the club. If Chelsea decide not to sell the French midfielder, he could end up leaving on a free transfer next year.

According to Fichajes, Barcelona are considering making a move for Kante, as Xavi looks to bolster his midfield. Barcelona have been long-term admirers of the 31-year-old and could attempt to bring him to Spain this summer.

Barcelona have targeted the Premier League since Xavi took over, signing Ferran Torres, Adama Traore, and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang. Many others have been heavily linked with a move to the Spanish giants, and Kante is an addition to that list.

With the likes of Gavi and Pedri currently playing regularly in the Barcelona team, Xavi may be looking to add some experience to his side. Although Sergio Busquets offers this in abundance, he is reaching the latter stages of his career.

Frenkie De Jong has also been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, via the Daily Mirror, so Xavi could be eyeing Kante as his replacement.