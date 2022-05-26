Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele makes decision on future

Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele has decided to reject Barcelona’s contract offer in favour of a move to Paris Saint-Germain instead.

According to Diario AS, Dembele himself explained to the Barca board that he will not accept Barcelona’s final proposal and that the Frenchman plans to put an end to his time in Spain at the end of his contract, which expires this summer.

The outlet states that the noise from Kylian Mbappé to join him at PSG was too much to resist for the Barca winger, who will now join the French club for free ahead of next season.

Dembele has been in great form since Xavi took the reigns at the club and many expected the Frenchman to stay as a result. Barcelona are still suffering from financial problems and currently have no hope of matching whatever PSG will offer the 25-year-old.

Following this report from AS, Fabrizio Romano weighed in on the situation, stating: “Barcelona have not received any final communication by Ousmane Dembélé yet. No update after the meeting with his agent on Monday.”

Barcelona have not received any final communication by Ousmane Dembélé yet. No update after the meeting with his agent on Monday. ?? #FCB Barcelona are aware of PSG interest alongside other two clubs, but they are still waiting for Ousmane’s final decision. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 26, 2022

This saga has gone on for a long time and if AS’ report is true, this will end Dembele’s five years in Barcelona, a period that was heavily blighted by injuries.

The Frenchman will be hoping for better luck in Paris, where the 25-year-old and his countryman, Kylian Mbappe, are ready to cause havoc.