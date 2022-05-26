Arsenal are reportedly ready to pounce for the potential transfer of Lens midfielder Cheick Doucoure this summer.

The 22-year-old is widely expected to leave Ligue 1 for a move to the Premier League, with the likes of Crystal Palace, Everton and Brighton also keen on him, according to the Daily Mirror.

Doucoure looks like a promising talent who could shine in English football, and he’d also fill a position Arsenal need to strengthen this summer.

The Mirror suggest he could cost around £18million, which could also end up being an absolute bargain if he continues to develop as he has in the last few years.

It seems clear that Doucoure is ready to make the step up to a bigger club and a more competitive league, and he could end up being a cheap alternative to someone like Youri Tielemans, who is also linked with Arsenal in the Mirror’s report.

It will be interesting to see, however, if the Mali international opts to join Mikel Arteta’s side when he would probably be better able to guarantee himself playing time at one of Palace, Everton or Brighton.