Chelsea are reportedly exploring a number of options to strengthen in defence in this summer’s transfer window.

The Blues are making Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde their priority, but are also looking at alternatives such as Atletico Madrid ace Jose Gimenez.

Chelsea could also try a move for Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe, who is linked as the latest name to come up on their radar in a report from Goal.

Kimpembe is only 26 years of age, but also has plenty of experience at the highest level, having been a regular in the PSG first-team since the 2016/17 season.

The France international has made over 200 appearances for PSG in total, winning five Ligue 1 titles and other major honours in his career so far.

Kounde may be making more headlines in terms of transfer gossip columns at the moment, but Kimpembe could be another smart addition to Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

With Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen both out of contract this summer, it makes sense that CFC will be prioritising signings in defence.