Chelsea could have key advantage over Barcelona in race for goal machine

Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski is expected to leave the club this summer with Barcelona said to be leading the race but there are many reasons why Chelsea are in a better position to secure a deal.

The Polish striker has been consistently linked to Barcelona ever since the uncertainty over his future arose and according to Marca, Lewandowski has already reached an agreement with the Catalan side over personal terms but the problem is Bayern Munich, who are not going to make it easy for their star player to leave the club and will seek a minimum of €50million for any potential transfer.

It is no secret that Barca have financial problems following the disastrous reign of former president Josep Maria Bartomeu and therefore, that €50million is causing problems for the La Liga giants.

Barcelona’s plan was to pay €40million including add-ons in order to secure the deal but Bayern have no intention of selling the player for this amount reports Marca.

With uncertainty looming over the deal, this is where Chelsea could come in. According to the Guardian, Chelsea could join the race to sign Lewandowski despite the Bayern Munich forward favouring a summer move to Barcelona.

The Premier League club’s hopes would have been boosted over the last 24 hours as Todd Boehly’s takeover of the club was approved by the British government reported Sky News.

The new owners can now get to work on their plans for the club and signing Lewandowski would be a great first impression in winning over the Chelsea fans.

Chelsea would have an advantage over Barcelona financially and could give Bayern Munich what they want, whilst offering the player a better deal than the La Liga giants.

However, not everything comes down to money with some players and Lewandowski could simply just want to play in Spain. There is nothing Chelsea can do about that, but nevertheless, the Blues are in a much better position to challenge Barcelona for his signature after the latest developments and this is a race that is far from over.