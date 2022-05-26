Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has announced his departure from the club after almost five years at Stamford Bridge.

Drinkwater was signed by Chelsea from Leicester, following their sensational season where they secured the Premier League title. Since the move, Drinkwater has struggled at Chelsea, managing just 12 league appearances, and was sent out on loan to four different clubs.

Drinkwater has now announced he will be leaving Chelsea this summer, via his Instagram below, which includes a heartfelt apology to the fans after his disappointing tenure.

Even out on loan, the former Leicester man struggled, making just five league appearances across loan spells with Burnley and Aston Villa.

In his departure post, Drinkwater listed multiple reasons for his failure at the club, including injuries, being treated unfairly, and off the pitch issues.

It’s difficult to find reasons as to why Drinkwater didn’t succeed at Chelsea, after helping to guide Leicester City to their first Premier League title. The 32-year-old signed for Chelsea for a fee of £35m, according to BBC, but they are set to recoup none of the money they paid for him, as he will leave on a free transfer.