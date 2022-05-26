Transfer blow for Chelsea as Euro giants cool interest in negotiating deal

Chelsea have reportedly been dealt a blow to their transfer plans as Timo Werner no longer seems to be a top target for Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The Germany international has struggled in his time at Stamford Bridge, and it would undoubtedly be useful for the Blues to get him off their books as they prepare to reshuffle their attacking options.

According to Goal, Chelsea are keen on the possible signing of RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku, but it would require player sales first, with Werner among the names who could be deemed surplus to requirements at the club.

However, Goal add that Dortmund have ‘gone cold’ on their interest in Werner for financial reasons, so it remains to be seen how easy it will be for CFC to offload these players.

Werner looked a huge talent at RB Leipzig, but it just hasn’t happened for him in the Premier League, and it’s surely now time to accept that this signing has been a failure.

Chelsea can’t afford to stick with this current crop of attackers who aren’t delivering, with the likes of Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech also not really looking good enough.

Nkunku is a hugely exciting talent and would surely be an upgrade on these players.