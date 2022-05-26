Real Madrid keen on transfer move for Chelsea star but deal depends on other targets

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in a potential transfer move for Chelsea right-back Reece James.

The England international is an outstanding young talent who has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the last few years, having established himself as one of the finest full-backs in Europe after coming up through Chelsea’s academy.

Now it seems Real Madrid are considering signing James to improve their options in the right-back area, according to Don Balon, though they add that this deal could depend on how other moves go.

Madrid have some big-name targets for this summer, with Don Balon mentioning the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni and Rafael Leao as being among their priorities.

It seems James is not seen as quite as urgent a target for Real, but one also imagines it’s going to be close to impossible to persuade Chelsea to sell.

The Blues have recently allowed big names like Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard to leave Stamford Bridge for the Bernabeu, but James is a homegrown player with his best years still ahead of him.

CFC are also poised to be under new ownership and it would be a bad move for Todd Boehly and co. to sanction a sale like this soon after purchasing the club.