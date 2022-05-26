Chelsea’s chances at signing Ousmane Dembele on the rise

Chelsea have been handed a boost ahead of their summer transfer plans. It had been almost presumed that Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele would be joining Kylian Mbappe in Paris ahead of next season, but that may no longer be the case.

The change in the recruitment department at Paris Saint-Germain, which sees Leonardo leave the Sporting Director role and Portuguese guru Luis Campos, has had an impact on the winger’s future. According to Le Parisien, Campos has decided against the signing of Dembele. Get French Football News carried the story, explaining that Dembele’s injury record and supposed poor attitude have put him off Dembele.

Dembele is out of contract at Barcelona and manager Xavi Hernandez has been doing what he can to keep him, but the financial situation at Camp Nou is scuppering their chances. Barcelona are unable to compete with the likes of Chelsea and PSG in terms of a salary offer for Dembele.

For arguably the first time since arriving five years ago, Barcelona have seen the potential come good on the pitch. Under Xavi, Dembele has become the leading assist provider in La Liga despite playing barely half the minutes of his nearest competitors.

Thomas Tuchel, who was Dembele’s manager at Borussia Dortmund, may well be able to persuade him that Chelsea is the place where he can start fresh after a tricky spell in Catalonia.