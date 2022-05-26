Chelsea confident of hijacking Bundesliga Player of the Year winner’s contract talks

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing up a transfer move for RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku this summer.

The Blues will need to trim their numbers in attack before bringing in the Frenchman, who is also in talks over a new contract with Leipzig, according to Goal.

Still, the report goes on to say that Chelsea believe they could hijack those talks in a bid to try to lure the Bundesliga Player of the Year to Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel certainly needs to make changes up front this summer after a disappointing season, with the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech really not delivering in terms of goals.

Chelsea remain a long way behind Liverpool and Manchester City on that front, so a signing like Nkunku seems ideal to help them improve and become a more genuine threat in the Premier League title race.

The 24-year-old was a stand-out performer in Germany in 2021/22, scoring 20 goals and weighing in with 13 assists in the Bundesliga.

Goal add, however, that Chelsea would need to offload players like Werner, and that could prove a challenge after his hugely underwhelming spell in west London.