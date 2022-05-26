Chelsea are reportedly interested in West Ham United star Declan Rice, but are put off by his asking price.

The England international is a top talent who would surely be a great fit in Thomas Tuchel’s side, but it seems he’d be too expensive at £150million, according to the Times.

Rice started his career in Chelsea’s academy, so it could be seen as a bit of an embarrassment for the club to pay such crazy money to try to bring him back now after failing to recognise his potential as a youngster.

The 23-year-old is now one of the finest midfielders in Europe and could be perfect to come in as a long-term replacement for the ageing N’Golo Kante, who no longer looks at the very peak of his powers.

Chelsea might do well to just pay whatever it takes for Rice, but £150m is also a huge investment to make on just one player.

That kind of price tag could also end up putting a lot of pressure onto Rice, who might do well to stay at West Ham for one more season before perhaps pushing for a move in a year’s time, when his club might have to lower their demands as he edges closer to the end of his contract.