Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Anguissa moves to Napoli after 4 years

Four years since signing for Fulham on transfer deadline day from Marseille, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa has left the club on a permanent deal. The Cameroon international had spent the last season on loan at Napoli and they decided to make that move a permanent one.

Anguissa only spent two years of his time contracted to Fulham in London, going out on loan to Villarreal and more recently Napoli when Fulham suffered relegation on both occasions in the last four years. According to The Athletic, the deal will cost £14.7m, which represents a significant loss on the fee initial fee that Fulham paid for him (£22.37m).

Anguissa excelled during his season in Spain with Villarreal, but has struggled to make the same impact in England whenever at Fulham. This season Napoli have called on his services 30 times across all competitions in order to secure a third-place finish in Serie A.

Image via Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse