“Liverpool are certainly interested” – Fabrizio Romano provides update on Bellingham transfer pursuit

Liverpool “certainly” have an interest in a potential transfer move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham for next summer.

The Reds could be one of a long list of top clubs to pursue a move for Bellingham, according to Fabrizio Romano in his latest CaughtOffside column.

The England international has shown himself to be one of the most exciting young players in world football in his time at Dortmund, and he seems like he could be a great fit at Anfield.

Romano notes that Real Madrid are now ahead of Liverpool in the running to sign Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni this summer, so waiting a year to sign Bellingham could be a good Plan B option.

Romano also insisted that Bellingham’s future would not be linked in any way to that of his younger brother Jobe, who is on the books at Jude’s former club Birmingham City.

“There is no chance for Jude Bellingham to leave Borussia Dortmund before summer 2023,” Romano said.

“Liverpool are certainly interested for next summer – his talent and personality make him look like the perfect fit for a Jurgen Klopp team – but there is absolutely no definite deal because so many clubs want Jude and it will be an open race.”

He added: “From sources close to the family, a potential transfer for his younger brother Jobe Bellingham, currently at Jude’s old club Birmingham City, will not affect Jude’s next destination.”