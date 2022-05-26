Manchester City are ahead of rivals Manchester United in the transfer race for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer.

Writing in his latest column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update on Phillips’ situation, with City seemingly keen to make the England international their next signing after securing the signature of Erling Haaland.

Romano also explains that Man Utd have had an interest in Phillips, but it seems unlikely the local lad with a Leeds-supporting family will be on his way to Old Trafford.

Still, it seems there is also no final decision yet on what the 26-year-old will do next, with the player seemingly in no hurry to finalise a move away from Elland Road just yet.

“Kalvin Phillips hasn’t made any decisions about his future yet,” Romano says. “Manchester United have his name on the list but it is not a priority, even because the player would not want to “betray” Leeds.

“In fact, the player does not rule out staying at Leeds for another year, but this will depend on the proposals.

“Manchester City are interested because after taking on Erling Haaland they will not invest insane amounts on a midfielder, but Philipps wants to wait before the talks enter the decisive stages.”

City could do with strengthening in midfield this summer as they need a long-term replacement for departing veteran Fernandinho, and Phillips’ form in his time at Leeds shows that he could be ideal.