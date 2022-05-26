Latest Arsenal update set to benefit Newcastle’s search for a striker

Arsenal have opened talks with Man City over the signing of forward Gabriel Jesus which is set to benefit Newcastle’s pursuit of Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

A Newcastle source has told Football Insider that Calvert-Lewin is on their target list as they look to recruit an elite centre-forward capable of scoring 20-plus goals a season.

The main competition for the Everton striker’s signature has been Arsenal but they are prioritising the capture of their number one target Gabriel Jesus and are making progress on a deal having opened up talks with City reports Football Insider.

Calvert-Lewin is a priority target for Eddie Howe ahead of next season and Newcastle are set to bid for the Everton striker this summer reports the Telegraph. The Tyneside club already have Callum Wilson to lead the line next campaign but whether Calvert-Lewin is set to replace the 30-year-old or partner him, remains to be seen.

Calvert-Lewin has a contract with Everton until 2025 and it is believed that a bid of around £45million could tempt the Toffees to sell the striker states Football Insider.

This would be a great signing for Howe as Calvert-Lewin is a proven Premier League goalscorer and is just entering his prime. From the 25-year-olds point of view, Newcastle is an exciting project to be joining at present and the Englishman would have a key role in helping the Magpies climb the Premier League table.