Leeds United confirm Brenden Aaronson as first signing of the summer

Leeds United have taken their first step to a less stressful season in the Premier League by bringing in their first signing of the summer. Brenden Aaronson, 21 years old and capped 18 times by the US national team, was announced by the club for an undisclosed fee on Thursday evening.

The American midfielder moved to Red Bull Salzburg in 2020 and has been attracting attention ever since, notching 13 goals and 15 assists in just 65 appearances. Although Leeds themselves didn’t announce a fee, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano suggested that it would a £28m outlay.

Aaronson is a versatile attacker, capable of playing anywhere in behind the striker and has most often featured behind the striker. He was also a part of Jesse Marsch’s team at Salzburg, which will no doubt have helped convince Leeds to do the deal.

Although it’s not a direct replacement in terms of style and position, Leeds fans will likely be pleased that the club is making moves to strengthen ahead of the presumed departure of Raphinha. Plenty have wondered how much of the blame for Leeds’ drop off this season is down to Marcelo Bielsa, but others have made the point that their lack of depth has been just as much of an issue.