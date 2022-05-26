Leeds United are on the verge of completing a mouth-watering transfer.

The Whites now know they will play Premier League football for another season, having secured safety on the final day.

Jesse Marsch managed to guide Leeds to safety after coming in for fan favourite Marcelo Bielsa in the back-end of the season.

But Leeds now know they must improve significantly if they want to avoid finding themselves in a tricky situation again next season.

And it seems they are already working on bringing in new players, with one deal already agreed.

That’s according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who says Leeds are now close to announcing the signing of United States international Fabrizio Romano.

Romano reports that a £28million deal has been announced for the attacking midfielder, who is currently at RB Leipzig.

MORE: Everton and West Ham enter race for Leeds star

It’s claimed a medical will take place this week ahead of the deal being wrapped up.

It will be a huge boost for Leeds, who will be desperate to avoid another sticky situation next season.

Official statement soon: Brenden Aaronson joins Leeds, deal set to be signed as expected. £28m fee and contracts now almost ready. ???? #LUFC Medical will take place this week, as per @tombogert ??? https://t.co/lZhTHgHvqC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 25, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js