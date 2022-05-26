Liverpool star Luis Diaz has made a Real Madrid admission ahead of the Champions League final.

The Reds are gearing up for their big final in Paris, facing a Los Blancos side in search of yet another Champions League title.

Real Madrid have dominated this competition in recent years, and they already have 13 titles under their belt across history.

For Liverpool, it’s a case of exacting revenge for the 2018 final defeat to Los Blancos, but they do have a number of new faces.

Luis Diaz is one of those, and the forward played a key role in getting the Reds to the final.

Diaz got Liverpool out of a big jam against Villarreal in the semi-finals, coming off the bench to change the game after seeing his side blow a two-goal lead.

But ahead of the clash with Real Madrid, Diaz has admitted his admiration for the Spanish giants.

“We know what Real Madrid have, the great team that it is, the experience they have,” he told club media.

“We are going to compete with what they will do. I like Karim a lot, Vinicius, Toni Kroos as well.”

MORE: Liverpool ‘alert’ to Tchouameni amid star’s transfer plans

Diaz added of the final in general: “I always dreamed of it, even more against a team like Real Madrid.

“I am living a dream. I want to take advantage of these moments and be happy.”