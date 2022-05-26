Video: Klopp sends cheeky message to Ancelotti ahead of Liverpool vs Real Madrid clash

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has sent a cheeky message to Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti ahead of their meeting in this weekend’s Champions League final.

The German tactician, speaking to BT Sport in the video below, recalled that famous Champions League victory for Liverpool over AC Milan back in 2005, when they came from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 and then win on penalties.

Klopp was of course not Liverpool manager back then, but he seems to have a good knowledge of how the game went, and he couldn’t help but taunt Ancelotti about it, as he recalled that the Italian tactician was Milan boss that night…

More Stories / Latest News
Shay Given names six players who could join Newcastle this summer
Arsenal ready to pounce for midfielder transfer as 22-year-old tipped to move to the Premier League
Four reasons Mikel Arteta thinks Gabriel Jesus transfer would be perfect for Arsenal

Will Liverpool get the better of Ancelotti again, or will Real Madrid enjoy a repeat of their 3-1 success over the Merseyside giants that we saw four years ago?

More Stories Carlo Ancelotti Jurgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.