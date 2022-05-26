Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has sent a cheeky message to Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti ahead of their meeting in this weekend’s Champions League final.

The German tactician, speaking to BT Sport in the video below, recalled that famous Champions League victory for Liverpool over AC Milan back in 2005, when they came from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 and then win on penalties.

Klopp was of course not Liverpool manager back then, but he seems to have a good knowledge of how the game went, and he couldn’t help but taunt Ancelotti about it, as he recalled that the Italian tactician was Milan boss that night…

"Carlo, we are coming!" ?? Jürgen Klopp recalls the 2005 #UCLfinal And has a message for Carlo Ancelotti ? pic.twitter.com/YAf0cLfcZP — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 26, 2022

Will Liverpool get the better of Ancelotti again, or will Real Madrid enjoy a repeat of their 3-1 success over the Merseyside giants that we saw four years ago?